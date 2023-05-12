Secure public interest in sale or revamp of parastatals

The Ruto administration has since assuming office eight months ago shown robust intention to take full charge of and revitalise state corporations.

This was evident in the rather unpopular bid to remove parliamentary oversight over the sale of parastatals. A proposed law to leave the process solely in the hands of the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary quite rightly sparked a public uproar, as the people’s representatives, who were being sidelined, are their eyes and must be involved.

However, state corporations command a lot of national resources, and it is in the interest of the whole country that they do not fall into the wrong hands or get disposed of at throwaway prices to well-connected wheeler-dealers.

Therefore, the government’s ambitious plan to revitalise or sell corporations is a step in the right direction, but the public interest must be safeguarded.

The government plans to privatise at least 10 state firms this year, following the announcement by President William Ruto after his election last year, and the approval of the Privatisation Bill, 2023 by the Cabinet in March.

The combined value of assets owned by 10 of the wealthiest state firms is nearly Sh6 trillion. President Ruto’s team has already overseen reshuffles of the management and boards of the state agencies, bringing in new people to take charge.

Those affected include KenGen, Kenya Power, and Kenya Pipeline Company, whose boards and management have been changed recently. Others include Kenya Airports Authority, Geothermal Development Company, National Social Security Fund, Kenya Railways and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Some eight of the 15 rich state corporations, which, according to their latest financial reports, had a total revenue of Sh538 billion, have had both their board chairpersons and managing directors/directors-general changed in the past eight months.

While selling the parastatals will free lots of resources for other critical needs if executed well, this process is fraught with risks and loopholes.