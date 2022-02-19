Secure public funds ahead of elections

With just about six months to the next general election, there is already heightened political activity countrywide. Already, some holders of government jobs, including some Cabinet and principal secretaries, have resigned to seek elective posts in the August 9 poll.

After the Court of Appeal directed that public servants interested in vying for political seats leave immediately, the exodus has created vacuums in those places. Unfortunately, there is no clear mechanism to ensure a seamless transition. Therefore, it will take time to get substantive replacements for those who have left.

However, public services should not stall just because they have left office. The needs and expectations of the taxpayers do not stop just because some have quit government jobs to go into politics.

The confusion created by the resignations and heightened political activity could create room for mischief and selfish plots. Interim measures are thus required to secure public property and funds, given the experience from past election years.

Hopefully, some accountability measures and audits have been put in place to ensure nobody takes advantage of the political situation to make selfish decisions or steal public funds. Another concern is that wayward elected leaders may use the resources at their disposal to boost their re-election chances. Others, upon sensing defeat in the coming elections, could also abuse their positions.