Secure public funds ahead of elections

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Already, some holders of government jobs have resigned to seek elective posts in the August 9 poll.
  • However, public services should not stall just because they have left office.

With just about six months to the next general election, there is already heightened political activity countrywide. Already, some holders of government jobs, including some Cabinet and principal secretaries, have resigned to seek elective posts in the August 9 poll.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.