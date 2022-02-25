Secure Kenyans caught up in Russia-Ukraine conflict 

Russia has stunned the world with its invasion and massive assault on its neighbour, Ukraine. The global concern over the threat of a possible Third World War has been palpable. The world deserves genuine peace for both the powerful and the weak to coexist in harmony and go about their business.

There have been harrowing images of people leaving everything behind and walking away following attacks on apartment blocks in the capital, Kiev. This is where many foreigners, including Kenyans, are based. There are more than 200 Kenyans, the majority of whom are students in various Ukrainian universities and other institutions. The aggressor and the host must guarantee the safety of all, especially children and other vulnerable groups.

The assurance by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs ministry that all the Kenyans in Ukraine are safe despite the invasion is welcome. The ministry has asked Ukraine’s neighbours to allow Kenyans to transit through their territories if they wish to return home.

However, as there are no flights, it is advisable for them to take refuge in the neighbouring countries for now. The government must, however, strive to evacuate the Kenyans. Foreign ministry officials in Nairobi should liaise with the diplomats in Kiev to explore the possibility of evacuations from the neighbouring countries.

The repercussions of the invasion are, of course, going to be felt thousands of kilometres away, as Kenya's immense trade with Russia and Ukraine is disrupted. Oil prices have also skyrocketed and the effects will be immediately felt.

An escalation of the conflict through the intervention of other powers and groupings such as Nato should be avoided. An amicable solution to the conflict must be found.