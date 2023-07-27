Secure digital platform to enhance data security

The e-Citizen portal, which provides key government services, has been down for several days, hugely inconveniencing users and hampering key operations.

The suspected cyberattack has brought to the fore the vulnerability of digital operations that have become essential in the people’s everyday lives.

Although the portal was reportedly restored, the scare over the possible loss of vital data calls for serious efforts to ensure that it remains stable.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has allayed fears that this may have caused loss of private and public data. He said the technical teams blocked an attempt at overloading the system with extraordinary requests with the aim of clogging it.

Kenyans had realised they could not buy electricity tokens or make M-Pesa transactions, carry out digital banking or access the more than 5,000 government services on the portal.

This unprecedented occurrence appeared to have been well coordinated and targeted at both public and private institutions, with speculation that it might have been launched by Kenya’s enemies.

For a country that has made huge strides towards digital payments, with M-Pesa, Airtel Money and other mobile services, breakdown would be disastrous. Thus the speedy restoration of the payments system is commendable.

On Safaricom alone, for instance, about Sh81 billion is transacted daily. Kenya Power confirmed a system failure due to a network outage at its payment service provider, which left thousands of prepaid customers unable to buy tokens. Kenya Railways train services were also affected with the firm confirming a hitch in the purchasing of tickets by customers.

The scare has exposed the risks of digitisation as hacking online systems could lead to the loss of huge amounts of sensitive data belonging to individuals, private companies, other organisations and government agencies. The incident underscores the need to ring-fence e-Citizen against cybercriminals.