Secure all during exams

Last Thursday, a driver died and two students were admitted to hospital in critical condition after bandits attacked a convoy of three school buses in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

The Tot High School students were returning from an academic trip in neighbouring Baringo County. Other students and teachers were reportedly taken to health facilities with bullets lodged in their bodies.

The chilling attack has rekindled debate on the critical question of learners and teachers’ safety, especially as the national examinations approach. That has been a challenge over the years, especially in banditry-prone areas like Kerio Valley and parts of Laikipia, West Pokot, Turkana and Baringo counties.

Candidates in these and other perennially insecure parts of the country suffer double jeopardy every year as some have to study and prepare for exams in insalubrious conditions after their families are forced to flee their homes to safety.

The situation has been exacerbated by a Ministry of Education directive to merge exam centres with less than 30 candidates to ease transportation and administration of the tests. The directive, though well-intentioned, is likely to worsen the situation for candidates in arid and semi-arid areas, where schools are few and far apart.

Such learners will have to travel long distances, sometimes through insecure terrain, to write their exams. There is also the challenge of hunger as a result of prolonged drought in these parts of the country.