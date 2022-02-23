Secure all during exams

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Candidates in perennially insecure parts of the country suffer double jeopardy every year.
  • Some have to study and prepare for exams in insalubrious conditions after their families are forced to flee their homes to safety.


Last Thursday, a driver died and two students were admitted to hospital in critical condition after bandits attacked a convoy of three school buses in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

