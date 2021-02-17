Seal all loopholes to save economy from collapse

Kenyans have to confront tough choices as the economy tanks and government piles up debts. Government revenues have been declining in recent years and matters made worse by the coronavirus pandemic that occasioned lockdowns, stalling economic activity.

Two scenarios are discernible: An expansionary budget to support increased infrastructural development and a bloated public sector wage bill; and diminishing revenues due to poor economic performance. Add to this corruption and wastage of public resources and the situation gets worrisome: The public does not get full value from government expenditure.

Yet the government has been forced to seek financial aid from international lenders to meet its obligations.

This week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a Sh264 billion loan package to Kenya to stimulate economic recovery post-Covid-19. In January, the government negotiated and got a debt repayment waiver of Sh78 billion from the lenders.

Multilateral lenders

IMF’s rebound to Kenya’s financial scene is replete with challenges. Together with the World Bank, these multilateral lenders are notorious for tying stringent conditions to their loans. Specific to the latest deal, the country will be forced to undertake painful structural adjustments, among them closing ailing and non-performing parastatals, cutting jobs and discontinuing some socioeconomic reliefs extended to the citizens.

Past experiences with lenders in the 1980s and 1990s were excruciating. Under the structural adjustment programmes (SAPs), the government was compelled to withdraw subsidies to the social sectors — health and education — and instead introduced user fees that deeply hurt the citizens. The government and parastatals were forced to cut costs, which meant retrenching employees and scaling down services.

In the final analysis, the country was left in a far worse situation. This is what we must guard against.