Seal all loopholes to save economy from collapse

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • This week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a Sh264 billion loan package to Kenya to stimulate economic recovery post-Covid-19.
  • In January, the government negotiated and got a debt repayment waiver of Sh78 billion from the lenders.

Kenyans have to confront tough choices as the economy tanks and government piles up debts. Government revenues have been declining in recent years and matters made worse by the coronavirus pandemic that occasioned lockdowns, stalling economic activity.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.