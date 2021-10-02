Seal immigration gaps

  • We cannot afford to take chances with the global terrorist threat and the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The authorities must be proactive to avert danger instead of waiting to take action after the damage is done.

The panic over the recent influx of Pakistani immigrants to Kenya is finally over, following a joint operation by the police and immigration officials. This was after public outcry over large groups of foreigners who had been spotted at various locations in Nairobi.

