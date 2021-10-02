Seal immigration gaps

The panic over the recent influx of Pakistani immigrants to Kenya is finally over, following a joint operation by the police and immigration officials. This was after public outcry over large groups of foreigners who had been spotted at various locations in Nairobi.

According to the authorities, there is no cause for alarm, as the foreigners’ papers were found to have been in order and that they were spending some days in Kenya en route to meet Saudi Arabia’s Covid-19 quarantine conditions.

They were reportedly taking advantage of Kenya’s lenient conditions for travellers to the Middle East and the fact that it is cheaper to be quarantined in Nairobi.

Kenyan security personnel had been keen to establish whether the Pakistanis were in the country legally. Though the matter has now been settled, the suggestion earlier that the foreigners were tourists was a clear case of the right hand not knowing what the left hand was doing.

Such lack of coordination could have had a devastating effect had the visitors been up to no good. We cannot afford to take chances with the global terrorist threat and the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities must be proactive to avert danger instead of waiting to take action after the damage is done.

Kenyans ought not to be exposed to grave danger for the benefit of other countries. This is why the Health and immigration authorities must be more vigilant. It is the viral video of foreigners being apparently spirited out of the JKIA that caused panic. Had the visitors been booked into hotels, this would, probably, not have attracted the rumours and speculation. Seeing groups of foreigners roaming around the outskirts of Nairobi naturally fuelled the alarm.