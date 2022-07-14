Seal governance gaps

A damning verdict on President Kenyatta’s 10-year rule issued by the civil society that fingered it for rampant corruption and violation of human rights should be a call to his successor to not take a leaf from the Jubilee book.

The “Missed Opportunities” report released by Amnesty International-Kenya this week says the Kenyatta administration failed to protect civil liberties, infringed on civic space and freedoms and failed to uphold the right to adequate housing, highest attainable standard of health and the right to food.

Agencies, it said, violated Kenyans’ rights to privacy and data protection. By evicting thousands of people from their homes, the government also violated their right to adequate housing.

The Jubilee regime was also fingered for wasteful public finance expenditure and excessive borrowing, which limited the availability of valuable resources for essential services and implementation of the Bill of Rights.

This poor rating of the Jubilee government is unfortunate. President Kenyatta, when he took over on April 9, 2013 for his first time, was bequeathed a country on an upward trajectory as regards the economy, human rights, press freedom and social welfare. Hopes were high that his administration would not only do better than the Kibaki government but also cement the place of these freedoms and rights as required in the Constitution. According to the report, these were dimmed.

Granted, President Kenyatta’s administration has recorded massive achievements in roads infrastructure, electricity connections, new health facilities, and the growth of the economy as a measure of the gross domestic product (GDP). These are successes that should be celebrated.