Seal gender gap in jobs

The Public Service Commission’s report for the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year indicates a wide gender disparity in the recruitment of civil servants. This is despite PSC being guided by its own Human Resource (HR) Policies and Procedures Manual for the Public Service of 2016 and Article 27(8) of the Constitution.

The policies require PSC to afford men and women adequate and equal opportunities for appointment, training and advancement at all levels while the Constitution promotes fair recruitment by prohibiting one of the genders from constituting more than two-thirds.

According to the 2022 Economic Survey,923,000 people were employed in the public sector last year, up from 884,700 in 2020. While Kenya National Bureau of Statistics does not provide gender-disaggregated data on the workforce, it indicates that men constituted 60.7 per cent of the modern sector wage employment.

But there is minimal absorption of women into the service to close the disparity. For instance, the public administration, defence and compulsory social security sector hired 209, 800 men in 2020 and added 10,500 last year, against 101,500 and only 8,000 women, respectively.

These gender gaps in recruitment trickle down to promotions. In absence of gender-balanced employment, there cannot be equity in promotions—notwithstanding that they are based on meritocracy. And so, when PSC indicates in its report that it promoted 6,172 officers, with women taking the 30 per cent share of a mere 1,852 while men gobbled up the rest of the pie at 4,320, during the year, yet it recruited 3,018 men against 2,164 women, that is an under-performance.