Seal digital gaps in polls

The proposal by the electoral agency to phase out the printed register and henceforth identify voters solely through the electronic system in the coming elections needs to be scrutinised further. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must not make a unilateral decision without engaging all stakeholders.

Phasing out the manual roll could cause problems during voting unless IEBC is double sure nobody will be left out.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has expressed his fears over the digitisation. He questioned cases of voters’ complaints about their names missing from the digital register during the recent verification. The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto, has likewise demanded answers from the electoral team regarding the one million voter transfer requests.

These two cases, even just on their own, call for caution as regards such a critical decision as one that could lock out a substantive number of voters from the polls even when they can prove they are enrolled to vote. Our experience in the previous elections shows how voters who had proper paper documents were not captured in the digital register. It’s, therefore, not far-fetched for one to raise fears over what might happen on August 9 should such cases crop up.

IEBC should urgently allay fears over missing names in the register, provide proper details of the results of the audit of the voter register, clarify on names that have been removed from the roll and give a public assurance that genuine voters will not be locked out of the polls. It should also ensure its digital register is 100 per cent populated solely by genuine voters, is up to date and easily accessible to polling officers on election day to ensure everybody is given a chance to exercise their democratic right by casting the ballot.