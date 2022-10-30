Scrap exorbitant parking fees at all public utilities

The new Senate has quite early in its tenure made a move that will be applauded by many for seeking to remove a glaring injustice. For several years, motorists have paid heavily to park their vehicles at hospitals, shopping malls, airports and other public utilities.

They will be spared the exorbitant charges should the government implement a motion that senators passed on Wednesday.

There is no good reason why the government would refuse to effect the scrapping of the high parking fees. Hospitals, malls, airports and other facilities say this is to prevent abuse by motorists who park their vehicles for too long, denying others a chance.

That may have made sense but it is unfair to impose a blanket punishment because of the actions of a few.

And as the senators have rightly stated, the hefty entry fees for motorists accessing such critical places amount to double-billing as they still have to pay for the services they seek in those institutions. It is much like restaurants charging customers for the use of toilets after they have paid for meals!

It’s unfair that these institutions, which charge high fees for their services, also levy parking charges that are much higher than what it costs to park in the public spaces in Nairobi and other big towns. Indeed, parking has become a lucrative revenue stream, especially for shopping malls.

The senators want a policy to cushion motorists from paying the high parking fees at institutions offering essential services.

Anything that hampers access to essential services such as health, banking and education is not in the public interest and should be removed.

It might even call for the tweaking of land use planning to provide affordable public parking spaces near institutions offering essential services.

The argument about charging a premium for parking at these facilities to outwit cheats who park their motor vehicles for long and go elsewhere smacks of inefficient management of this key service.