Schools must take career guidance more seriously

By  Editorial

  • Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha reported that career guidance was collapsing in schools.
  • Specifically, many schools hardly submit their candidates’ career choices for admission to higher education institutions.

The transition of high school students to universities and tertiary institutions is emerging as a subject that requires public debate. More critical is the role of teachers in guiding students in making choices on professional programmes.

