Schools must take career guidance more seriously

The transition of high school students to universities and tertiary institutions is emerging as a subject that requires public debate. More critical is the role of teachers in guiding students in making choices on professional programmes.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha reported that career guidance was collapsing in schools. Specifically, many schools hardly submit their candidates’ career choices for admission to higher education institutions. This is worrying and needs quick redress.

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) statistics indicate that, out of the 10,473 secondary schools that registered for Form Four examinations in 2020, just 2,506, or 24 per cent, submitted their candidates’ college choices.

Clearly, that is a matter of public concern. It means the bulk of the candidates get technically locked out of admission to institutions of higher learning even before they sit the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Career choices

It can be argued that the candidates are allowed to make choices after the results are out, but they are denied a chance for placement in competitive courses in the first selection.

Higher education has expanded exponentially in recent years. The number of universities and programmes has increased in a significant way. Technical and vocational education and training has emerged as a viable alternative for university education and, therefore, there is every reason to sensitise students on such a development. They need guidance.

Notably, Prof Magoha has directed KUCCPS to roll out a sensitisation campaign among schools on their obligation to guide students on career choices and this should begin quickly. The next cohort of KCSE candidates sit exams early next year and they need guidance early so as to make appropriate choices.