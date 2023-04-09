Schools: Catch ’em young

There was talent galore, excitement and upsets as the country saw a full return of the secondary school games with the Regional Term One Games that ended on Saturday. The games might have returned in August last year after two year’s inactivity due to-19 pandemic but not to a full-scale.

The youngsters might have missed out with some talent almost going down the drain owing to the break but we hope the return should mark another new dawn in talent search and development.

As Eldoret prepares to host the National Term One Games from April 24 to 29 this year, the sports fraternity should also anticipate more surprises as youngsters engage.

The regional games ended with a couple of surprises with national 15s rugby champions Kakamega High School exiting in the preliminary round to see Butula Boys High School crowned Western Region 15s rugby champions. It will also see new national women’s hockey champions being installed in Eldoret after holders St Mary's Tachasis lost in the preliminaries at Rift Valley Region games.

Incidents of doping and age cheating are on the rise in sports, especially athletics, boxing, swimming and bodybuilding. National Sevens rugby champions Koyonzo Secondary School were disqualified from the 15s rugby championship for fielding an ineligible player during their tie against Butula Boys High School.

They say catch them while still young; hence our appeal to the organisers of the games to not only focus on moulding talent but also inculcate the values of winning fairly in sports.