School principals must heed warning on fees

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has, well ahead of the reopening of schools next year, put the principals on notice over arbitrary fee increases. There are clear guidelines that must be strictly followed but the stark reality is that these are often ignored or manipulated by some greedy school heads.

Of course, bearing the brunt of the impunity are parents, who are struggling to keep their children in school amid tough economic challenges, especially the high cost of living and skyrocketing prices of basic commodities. Keeping children in school is a tall order and yet education is a necessity and a basic right.

We fully agree with CS Machogu that in the current harsh economic times, it would be unfair for schools to raise fees. Therefore, the boarding fees in the public secondary schools will not be increased next year.

The reality, though, is that the schools remain heavily indebted, with suppliers threatening to withhold food and other commodities until they are paid. The institutions have huge debts, including school fees arrears running into millions of shillings. This makes the running of schools extremely difficult.

Some secondary schools are charging amounts that are way out of the reach of the majority of parents. The ministry’s budget allocation is Sh22,000. In a country with a majority of the uneducated, there will be a lot of poverty, which will, in turn, fuel crime and corruption.

As the CS has explained, the school principals have no authority to increase fees. The ministry should, therefore, engage various stakeholders in the sector to come up with a sustainable solution.