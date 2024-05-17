School meals scheme vital

The school feeding programme plays a key role in some 26 marginalised counties, where many learners are retained because of the availability of simple meals.

Since hunger is what keeps the children away from school in these vast remote regions, then it is perfectly alright to ensure that they are provided with lunch daily.

It is, therefore, quite worrying that millions of the beneficiaries of this programme may not receive any meals should the National Assembly adopt the 2024/25 Budget proposals as they are.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee did not allocate funds to the programme, which is run by the national and county governments, as proposed by the State Department of Basic Education.

Also, there is no explanation yet for the no or inadequate funding for learners with special needs in public primary, junior and senior secondary schools.

Keeping children in school

The Kenya Kwanza administration, which allocated Sh4.9 billion for the school feeding programme in the current financial year, promised in its 2022 election manifesto to double the budget and the number of beneficiaries (to four million).

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is also on record as confirming in an address to the UN Food Systems Summit, in Italy, last year that this country has a good and effective school feeding programme that has helped to double enrolment.

An appeal by the Ministry of Education to the National Assembly to at least restore the previous allocation for the programme indicates the urgency of the matter.

Keeping children in school in the remote parts of the country also helps the authorities to enhance their security and protection together with their families.

For many of them, this is the only meal they receive that contains the nutritious food elements they need for their health.