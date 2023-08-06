Save the sport of boxing

The Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) must return national boxing team Hit Squad to major events after it finished 17th at the Africa Boxing Confederation Championships that ended on Saturday in Yaoundé.

The team of 15 boxers; 10 men and five women claimed seven medals, all bronze, a decline in performance from last year’s championships in Maputo, where nine boxers brought home four medals—three silver and a bronze. Nick Okoth, who retired after surrendering his title last year to settle for silver in lightweight, is the last Kenyan to win gold in the continental event, in 2017, having also won the title in 2008.

Uganda were the best performers from the region, in ninth place with seven medals (two silver and five bronze) in a championship that Morocco topped with 12 medals (eight gold, two silver and three bronze).

Kenya, once dominated major competitions like the Africa Boxing Championships, African Games, King’s Cup, Commonwealth Games and World Boxing Championships, has since become a punching bag. Last year, the country failed to secure a medal from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the first time since the 2002 Games in Manchester, England.

One failing could be a conflict of interest in the team’s management. The technical bench, who also serve in administration, have handled the team since 2019. BFK treasurer Benjamin Musa is the treasurer with his deputies David Munuhe and John Waweru the secretary-general and competition secretary, respectively. That could throttle the sport since nobody will address what is ailing the federation or the team.

There must be other, better coaches who can handle the team. If not, BFK can even bring in a technical person from outside the country to help out.