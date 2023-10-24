Save parents burden of increasing school fees

The end of the third term is a deserved break for students, parents and teachers. The Standard Eight and Form Four candidates are getting ready to sit their national examinations. For the parents, however, this could be one of the worst holidays as the New Year will open with a huge shocker for them.

As they enjoy the festive season, they should cut down on extravagant spending as a new season of pain and tribulations beckons. School heads have warned about a huge increase in fees when the institutions reopen in January, citing the rising cost of living. This is despite Kenyans suffering as the prices of basic commodities and services spiral out of control.

Under siege are principals, who must adhere to the Ministry of Education’s strict but unrealistic guidelines on school fees. It has been a tough year for them with the ministry failing to release the bulk of the intended capitation.

Public and private schools are finding it difficult to run as the cost of living has shot through the roof. Food prices have exponentially increased over the past year.

Fees guidelines

This is a recipe for school unrest. Public school principals say fees guidelines were last set in 2014 yet prices of commodities have astronomically increased since. Private schools say if they do not charge more, they would not offer the expected quality.

While acknowledging the need to review fee guidelines, a ministry official has accused principals of mismanaging school funds. The government capitation is Sh1,420 per learner in primary school; that was set 20 years ago, when the Free Primary Education programme was introduced. Secondary school capitation is Sh22,244 each and Sh15,042 for junior school. These are inadequate, as has been acknowledged by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform.

Bursaries and scholarships do not work as expected due to suspect allocations. Corruption, nepotism and tribalism enable undeserving, well-connected learners to benefit unjustly.