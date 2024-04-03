Save minors from sex pests

A Catholic priest who committed a heinous crime has got away with what many will consider a slap on the wrist.

Whereas a lower court had found the clergyman guilty of committing an indecent act with a minor, and handed him with a seven-year jail term, a High Court judge has quashed the sentence.

However, Judge Anne Ong’injo has instead of the custodial punishment sent the priest on a rare three-year mission that will in the end probably be more beneficial than having him behind bars.

Related Priest who preyed on girl set free to preach about sexual offences Mombasa

The cleric will in this innovative sentence by the judge spend time educating congregants about the Sexual Offences Act.

It will be interesting to see how this works out, as his superiors might find it hard to accommodate the convict right where he betrayed the trust bestowed on him by his calling.

Marauding sexual predators

The disgraced priest will once a month on a Sunday, carry out his new task under the supervision of his parish head and a probation officer and a report compiled for the court.

The sexual molestation of minors by adults, including clergymen, is a rampant serious crime that must be stopped. Having this convicted priest talk about sexual offences to congregants will be a humiliating experience that others must avoid.

But some will be justified to feel that the errant priest was treated too leniently and that the judge should have upheld the magistrate’s punishment.

It is really worrying that the people parents entrust their children with, including priests and teachers, end up defiling them.

Parents also have an obligation to monitor and ensure that their children are safe from these marauding sexual predators.