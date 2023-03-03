Sarafi Rally plans welcome

Preparations for this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally shifted into top gear when Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba named the event’s Steering and Local Organising Committees three weeks ago.

Besides holding planning meetings with the two teams and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) over the past few days, the CS on Thursday toured the Safari Rally’s key hubs at Uhuru Park in Nairobi and Naivasha’s Wildlife Research and Training Institute. The latter is hosting the rally’s pivotal Service Park.

The CS promised better delivery, adding that this year’s WRC Safari Rally (which runs from June 22 to 25) will be a “hustler’s rally”, where ordinary traders will be allowed to embrace business opportunities and be part of the event’s ecosystem.

The government plans customised spaces at the various rally points, where traders will be allowed to sell their goods and watch the thrills and spills of the globally acclaimed sport.

Local artistes will also be allowed to perform at various points so that the competition’s benefits trickle down, with the county governments involved also being encouraged to organise income-generating activities around the event.

We commend the government for trying to bring out the local touch and heritage to the WRC Safari Rally so that everyone can “own” the event. This is a great idea that should be supported, but with caution too since the safety aspects of the sport must not be compromised at all.

One of the reasons why Safari Rally was struck off the WRC calendar in 2002 was due to safety concerns. Kenya was only readmitted two years ago after various guarantees were offered.

Organisers must now come up with strict rules to, among others, ensure safety, prevent copyright infringement and guarantee the health of competitors, officials and fans.