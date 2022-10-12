Sale of parastatals good

The government’s plan to sell up to 10 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by listing them at the Nairobi Securities Exchange within a year is a commendable move that will benefit both taxpayers and private economic players if done in the right manner.

No doubt, the move to privatise some of the economically viable SOEs has the potential to improve their performance by streamlining governance and operations, which will, in turn, improve their productivity in the economy.

It will also rejuvenate the bourse, which has suffered little activity with the lack of an initial public offering (IPO) since 2008.

The move is expected to attract capital from both domestic and foreign investors.

This is besides relieving the government of the vast resources it has previously used to run the entities, allowing it to commit them elsewhere.

With the benefits bare, the government must, however, follow the law while in this ambitious endeavour.

It must ensure full and transparent public participation in all the processes and protect every coin realised from the sale of the parastatals’ shares.

It must also ensure that, while privatising the entities, the taxpayer gets a fair return on the value invested in them over the years.

The Privatisation Commission’s plan to amend the Privatisation Act, 2013—which the government blames for hampering the sale of the entities—must not be abused to sell the parastatals in a manner that will deny the public value for money and an opportunity to be part of the process.

Finally, with the initial plan being to list only the profitable SOEs, the government must put mechanisms in place to ensure that, as governance is being improved in the public entities, Kenyans don’t lose jobs.