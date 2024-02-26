Safeguard country from messy ‘wash-wash’ image

The blacklisting of the country as a money-laundering haven is a terrible development that could have devastating consequences. The implications of the tainted image are dire as the country risks stricter diligence in global financial transactions.

Kenya’s credit record and relationships with international financial institutions is at stake. The country is suffering the consequences of failing to rein in dubious gold-mining firms and merchants.

Being listed as a ‘wash-wash’ economy will erode the progress made over the years to solidify Kenya’s status as a member of the global community of decent nations. Its international trade will take a heavy beating from the negative classification due to stricter scrutiny and difficulty in securing funding.

The Finance Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-laundering watchdog, has put Kenya on the ‘grey list’, threatening its status as the eastern African regional financial hub. The grey list refers to countries that have deficiencies in dealing with money laundering and terrorist financing.

The country joins 23 others cited as not having strong enough safeguards against the flow of dirty money. The authorities cannot escape blame for the laxity leading to our flagging as the regional hub for illicit gold and transit for drug and wildlife trophy traffickers. Law firms, casinos and real estate agents have been fingered as enablers of money laundering.

As Kenya is being dragged into the muck, Uganda has been removed from the list. But the other African countries on the list of shame include Tanzania and South Sudan, Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique and Senegal.

In 2010, the FATF placed Kenya on the list of high-risk countries for delays in enacting laws to tackle criminal financial activity and failure to track money laundering. It took four years to be removed from that list.