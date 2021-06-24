Safari Rally success will open doors for tourism

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • When President Kenyatta came to power in 2013, he promised to bring the event back in the WRC fold.
  • The dream has finally came true, thanks mainly to the efforts of President Kenyatta, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and KMSF chairman Phineas Kimathi.

The 2021 World Rally Championships Safari Rally got under way yesterday at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, bringing forth memories of the yesteryears’ wet Easter holiday. President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off 58 cars, putting it back in the WRC after 19 years.

