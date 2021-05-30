Safari Rally return boon

Kenyans can finally rejoice as the country prepares for the return of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally. This follows the confirmation of the participation of 58 drivers, including the world champion, Frenchman Sebastien Ogier.

The Safari Rally, which is back in the WRC for the first time since 2002, will run from June 24 to 27. The International Motorsports Federation ((FIA) has released the eagerly awaited list, with the three factory teams — Toyota, Ford, and Hyundai — fielding their top drivers.

The organisers must put on an event that will not only surpass FIA expectations but also be the envy of other countries. Even though the Equator Rally used as a dry run for the Safari Rally last month was largely successful, it brought out areas that need improvement. They include having air surveillance and a world-class media centre. We hope the organisers have made the changes demanded by the FIA and WRC officials who assessed Kenya’s preparedness during the Equator Rally.

Covid-19 vaccination

The return of the Safari Rally follows seven years of intense negotiations that involved President Kenyatta, who is the patron, FIA president Jean Todt, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, and Kenya Motor Sports Federation president Phineas Kimathi.

It is instructive that more than 500 key personnel, including competitors, technical and support staff got their Covid-19 vaccination. The country has already hosted several international events since the Covid-19 outbreak a year ago.