Safari Rally proved itself

This year’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally ended yesterday with world champion Sebastien Ogier from France running his Toyota Yaris late to win the event in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

From the 55 drivers who started the rally on Thursday at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, 26, including 15 Kenyans, managed to finish. Onkar Rai was the best Kenyan finisher in seventh place, winning the WRC category ahead of his compatriots Karan Patel and Carl Tundo in eight and ninth position, respectively.

Most drivers, however, praised the event, saying it gave them maximum challenge. But the rally, which lived up to its billing as the toughest, also caught the foreign crews, especially the drivers and work teams, by surprise as they were competing for the first time outside Europe, and in Africa.

Ogier noted that he might have won the WRC Series seven times but the Safari Rally victory is quite significant.

It goes without saying that the organisers encountered logistic and support system gremlins but the general organisation of the event was simply perfect. The real time evacuation of Tejveer Rai after a crash on Friday goes to explain how the medical systems during the rally were effective.

WRC Series

Federation of Automobile Association (FIA) President Jean Todt said the Safari Rally, which was returning to the WRC Series after 19 years, has been a good learning experience, which should make the next event, due next year, better.

It should also act as a great learning experience by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) and the Sports Ministry, who should review to know where they gained or had shortcomings.

The huge turnout at the super stage in Nairobi and Naivasha looked overwhelming for the organisers with the police finding it difficult to control the crowd and traffic. Hopefully, that will be addressed for Kenya to affirm its status at the WRC.