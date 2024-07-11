Sacking of Cabinet a chance for fresh start

President William Ruto’s dissolution of his entire Cabinet is a bold confirmation of the urgent need to give the country a fresh start and correct the wrongs that have been hampering the achievement of national aspirations and goals. We commend the President for humbling himself to fully listen to the people’s demands and immediately taking drastic steps to de-escalate the tension that has been building up and threatening peace and stability.

This is a drastic development, but which presents an opportunity to wipe the slate clean. It, indeed, calls for deep reflection in the government to be able to bring about meaningful changes for the benefit of the nation. Now gone are the arrogant and incompetent Cabinet secretaries, who have been strutting around like peacocks, but have totally failed in nearly two years since their appointment to efficiently run their dockets and provide the services the people deserve.

In this unprecedented move, President Ruto has shown that he is keenly listening to and heeding the message of the youthful Kenyans, who have in the past two weeks been staging peaceful protests countrywide to get the government to address the people’s cries over the current dire economic situation.

Did not deserve to die

However, it is a shame that the security agencies, especially the police, have used crude, brutal and repressive methods against innocent people, resulting in scores of deaths and serious injuries and destruction of property. The bold Generation Z protesters who only came out to oppose the proposed heavy taxation did not deserve to die.

As the country mourns the huge loss, it is laudable that President Ruto first declined to assent to the unpopular Finance Bill, 2024 that contained “punitive and oppressive” tax proposals and has now dismissed his whole Cabinet.

Once he begins to reconstitute the new team, he should consult widely and continue to listen to feedback from the public so that in the end, the right people are chosen to occupy the various offices. The key qualification should be competence and honesty to reduce the wanton wastage of public resources that has been witnessed already.

The young generation and other right-thinking Kenyans would like to see things done differently. The push for accountability in the management of public resources must be intensified. The old guard, and others tainted with corruption, who have contributed to the current mess, should not be recycled. This country has a huge pool of competent professionals who should be given an opportunity to play a role in the running of the government.





As President Ruto cleans up the mess that has been created by those he has offloaded, his youthful critics should also appreciate the steps so far made. However, they should shun complacency and remain vigilant to help nip in the bud any resurgence of the evils that have brought the country to its knees.

A new covenant

It is also important that the push for reforms remains peaceful. The blood of the slain young Kenyans should not be in vain. They may be gone, but their contributions to the creation of a just society should forever be cherished. Their deaths should be the very basis for a new covenant between the people and the government.

The needless cold-blooded killings of people for merely exercising their constitutional right to stage peaceful demonstrations should be a constant reminder of the need to cherish the sanctity of life.

As President Ruto prepares to establish his new team, the trigger-happy police officers who have used live bullets against unarmed fellow Kenyans must be brought to book.

While the axing of the Cabinet is also tangible proof of the resilience of our democratic system, the National Assembly cannot escape blame for having vetted and cleared these ministers, whose performance has been found wanting. Parliament has thus let down not just the President, but also the whole country.