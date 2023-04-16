Sack beneficiaries of Parliament jobs fraud

An ongoing audit that has revealed a potentially massive fraud in job recruitment at Parliament, though quite shocking, confirms the notoriety of Kenyans to bend the rules for personal gain, especially in the public sector.

Many of those involved do not feel ashamed to demand or pay bribes that, in the end, get some people into jobs that they do not deserve as they lack the qualifications required. When this happens, the deserving candidates are denied the opportunities and the employing agency gets shortchanged on the quality of the staff that it is hiring.

Parliament is a vital national institution that deserves the best in human resources so as to carry out the various assignments required to enable lawmakers to do their job effortlessly. This legislative arm of the government should be a beacon of transparency as it articulates the interests of the people. It is a shame, therefore, that it could have been turned into a bastion for corruption.

That 30 per cent of workers at Parliament—where the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) hired some 300 people last year for various positions—presented fake academic papers to sneak into those jobs is further proof of the endemic rot in the public sector. Those recruited included clerks, media liaison, legal and security officers. Also hired were other auxiliary staff, comprising secretaries and accountants.

The racket comes amid acute unemployment, especially among the youth. Instead of all the eligible people being given an equal chance to compete for those positions, the hiring is manipulated by a few crooked officials to line their pockets.

Although the concerned human resources department has, so far, confirmed that two people submitted fake papers, it is believed that the number could rise to up to 50 as the verification is going on. Naturally, this has caused a lot of panic within the precincts of Parliament.