Saccos’ excellent growth big vote of confidence

Savings and credit societies (saccos) are continuing their impressive contribution to individual and community welfare and national development. Through them, members access friendly loans to solve their immediate problems and invest in projects to improve their welfare. The saccos are thus a major force in the economy.

This impressive effort is reflected in the fact that saccos’ savings have crossed the Sh1 trillion mark—interestingly, defying the economic hardships that Kenyans are grappling with.

Credit from banks and other financial institutions is beyond the reach of many ordinary Kenyans. But they have a vital alternative in the saccos, whose interest rates are more pocket-friendly. And even better, the sacco members also enjoy a dividend that is declared in their annual general meetings.

It is hard to imagine how the hordes of members of these saccos would be coping today without them. While saccos paid an interest rate of 6.92 per cent last year, commercial banks only averaged three per cent.

But there is a need for a Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) to protect savers from losses should a sacco collapse. The Sacco Societies Act was assented to in 2008, providing for a deposit insurance fund for credit unions but has never been established.

Heart-warming data from the State Department of Cooperatives for the members shows savings grew by 15.6 per cent to Sh1.047 trillion in the year to June 2023, up from Sh906 billion. This is a milestone in the development of the cooperative movement, which is spread across numerous sectors.

The saccos’ growth is a manifestation of the members’ improved confidence and increased access to financial services that has been boosted by digitisation. The saccos’ stature in the economy continues to grow as members save more and take loans for their development projects.