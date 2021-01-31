Sabotaging trade unions won’t end health crisis

It’s hard to imagine that the government could be out to destabilise trade unions. However, there are strong indications that this could be the case, following the government’s decision to stop deducting and remitting membership contributions to the health workers’ unions.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Public Service counterpart, Prof Margaret Kobia, have directed that the employer will no longer remit the monthly contributions to the unions.

It’s apparent that this has everything to do with the ongoing strike by health workers. The decision means that the unions’ funding will be severely disrupted, as it will be quite hard for the members to individually channel their monthly contributions to them.

This way, the unions will be financially weakened and unable to effectively represent their members. It is a bad decision, as the system has worked so well and there is no logical reason for the new move.

Constitutional right

This mirrors the conflict between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut). The numbers of union members have been whittled down by discouraging teachers from belonging to Knut. TSC has denied some promotions to woo them to leave the union.

However, these sideshows won’t solve the problem. The health workers’ unions have followed the right channels by reporting a dispute and giving the strike notice before calling out their members.

Though this is a devolved function, the county governments are reluctant to get involved. The workers are demanding personal protective equipment (PPE) and a risk allowance, as they are exposed to the deadly coronavirus in the line of duty. These are not unreasonable demands.

Belonging to a trade union is a constitutional right.