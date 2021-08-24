Ruto should quit if not happy in his government

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The collapse of the ruling Jubilee Party is now clear to everyone. President Kenyatta, who has restrained himself from public altercations with his critics, has put off the gloves and dared those in government who are unhappy with his administration to quit.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.