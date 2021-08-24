Ruto should quit if not happy in his government

The collapse of the ruling Jubilee Party is now clear to everyone. President Kenyatta, who has restrained himself from public altercations with his critics, has put off the gloves and dared those in government who are unhappy with his administration to quit.

Precisely, President Kenyatta has thrown down the gauntlet to his restive deputy William Ruto, who is leading a rebellion within the government and the ruling party, to take a walk.

The President and his deputy can’t work together anymore and there is no illusion that they can deliver on the promises they made to Kenyans. This is unfortunate and demonstrates the bane of our politics. Politicians team up every electoral cycle, craft alliances and whip up public emotions with lofty promises but break them once they ascend to power.

In the current circumstances, the citizens will just have to watch as erstwhile bosom buddies tear into each other.

Yet the President and the DP are joined at the hip. The Constitution sealed a contract between the President and the DP. The President cannot sack the DP, even if they cannot work together. They are elected as a package and cannot be separated unless one does so voluntarily. And that is unlikely.

The reason the Constitution tied the President and the Deputy President together was to cure an anomaly in the past under President Daniel arap Moi, whereby the Head of State sacked vice-presidents as he so wished. Then, VPs served at the mercy and whims of the appointer and the consequence was tragic. Politicians venerated the President and consistently sought to curry favour with him.

However, that is no longer tenable. The President and his deputy have equal rights since they campaign and are elected as a package. This is the crisis the Kenyatta Administration faces.