Ruto should address woes to steady ship

As President William Ruto marks his first two years at the helm of the nation, this is an opportunity to seriously reflect on his performance.

There have been a number of major challenges and many people are evaluating the gains made and reviewing the misses and shortcomings.

Apart from workers' strikes, the biggest threat to the Ruto administration has been the Generation Z protests that almost brought the country to a standstill. Nearly 60 people were killed in the protests mainly by overzealous police.

Some families are two months later still searching for their missing kin, who were among youth that staged demonstrations and forced the government to withdraw its controversial Finance Bill, 2024 that contained “punitive and oppressive” taxes.

Teachers, doctors and others have staged boycotts to force the government to address their grievances. The latest is the devastating strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other airports. The workers’ protest against a deal by the government to lease the running of the JKIA to an Indian company, brought the regional flights hub to a standstill.

There have also been protests in higher education by university students against a new funding model and lecturers over pay.

President Ruto has forged a pact with his opponent in the 2022 elections, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He has thus brought ODM leaders into the government he crafted after sacking nearly his entire Cabinet. However, the national crisis is far from over, as the apparent GenZ retreat could turn out to be a lull before the storm.

The government is under intense pressure to reduce the high cost of living amid rising prices of fuel and basic commodities. It has had to make severe budget cuts after foregoing the funds it had hoped to raise from the high taxes it dropped.