Ruto pledge to revamp NHIF is a healthy move

President William Ruto’s latest pronouncement on the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) should set the stage for the vital role of the agency in the delivery of quality health services.

The President has pledged that a revamped NHIF will cover all medical conditions.

The provision of more comprehensive health services is a top national priority and goal. The President’s assurance is a laudable effort.

This is certainly music to the ears of the NHIF members, who have always felt shortchanged by the fund despite religiously making their monthly contributions. The Ministry of Health and NHIF say they are working on the details.

This new move should bring us closer to the universal health coverage (UHC) dream, the programme meant to enable more Kenyans to access quality affordable healthcare.

Potential

The pilot in select counties showed a great potential that needs to be harnessed. Its implementation has been hampered by a number of factors, especially a lack of financial and human resources.

It is often frustrating for patients requiring specialised treatment to be turned away because the NHIF does not cover certain illnesses or medical procedures. It amounts to abandoning them to succumb to those conditions.

An upbeat Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has been categorical that NHIF will be the stepping stone to UHC. This will be the third attempt at making the health programme a success after setbacks and the President is confident it will be a success.

In collaboration with the 47 governors, 100,000 community health workers will be recruited. One of the objectives of the joint national-county government plan is to reduce the cost of Medicare.

UHC is a means to gain this social protection tool as many people can’t afford proper diagnosis and treatment. Worse, those who struggle and pay the monthly NHIF premiums do not get commensurate value for it.

To make this possible, there is a need to increase NHIF-registered hospitals, and they should be well-equipped and of good quality.

However, the Health authorities will have to do more to gain public confidence in NHIF.

Corruption loopholes must be sealed and the substandard hospitals used to siphon funds through inflated bills weeded out together with unqualified health workers.