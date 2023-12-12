Ruto is upbeat, but do his harsh policies yield fruit?

Two issues dominated President William Ruto’s Jamhuri Day speech: Economy and security. There could have been no better time for this than when the country is marking 60 years of Independence.

The pride and expectations of six decades ago have given way to frustration and dejection as most Kenyans descend into absolute poverty. As the President navigated a rough patch in his first year at the helm, the cost of living has skyrocketed.

President Ruto has, however, defended his harsh economic policies, including high fuel prices and taxation, as starting to pay off, thus moving the country from debt distress towards economic stability. That is, however, a hard sell for the Kenyans struggling to put food on the table for their families. But Dr Ruto has, once again, appealed to the people to make sacrifices now to enjoy the benefits later. Many will adopt a wait-and-see attitude as scepticism runs deep.

On the security front, the endemic banditry in the North Rift persists despite the engagement of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) last year. The bandits have become bolder, taking on the forces.

President Ruto says his strategy of cutting expenditure and raising revenue is paying off. However, there is no evidence of that so far. The prices of basic commodities, especially foodstuffs, have skyrocketed. Also in his package is a new healthcare plan revolving around the Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif) and a pledge to end public sector corruption. To address the plight of pensioners, he ordered the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to institute one-day pension processing.