Ruto fallout with DP Gachagua acid test

President William Ruto’s apparent fallout with his deputy, Mr Rigathi Gachagua, seems to have reached a point of no-return. After conspicuously skipping two functions attended by the President, Deputy President Gachagua bared it all in a TV interview, appealing to his boss to honour their agreement and secure their two-year-old partnership.

Indeed, a plot to impeach DP Gachagua is underway and appears unstoppable. Insiders are saying it is now a matter of when and not if, as it is reportedly already a done deal.

The Vice-President’s position has been a poisoned chalice with the first holder, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, resigning in 1966 after a falling-out with founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. His successor, Joseph Murumbi, quit after only six months, supposedly due to ill health but there was more to it.

Dr Josephat Karanja exited as former President Daniel Moi’s deputy to avoid a vote-of-no-confidence in Parliament. And President Moi would later eject Vice-President George Saitoti.

President Ruto himself came under a severe test but weathered the storm when he was then President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second-in-command. Now, it’s Mr Gachagua’s turn to face the music.

Ruto presidency

After the DP explained his strained relationship with his boss in the TV interview, the rift escalated. But he said that an impeachment motion could only come with the President’s approval.

The government has, after two years in power, increasingly come under pressure, with protests against the high cost of living, corruption and looting of public funds. The Gen-Z demonstrations, in which police killed 60 protesters and injured hundreds of others, has been the toughest challenge so far.

Right now, the country is grappling with strikes by teachers and university lecturers. This is hardly the time for such a major split between the President and his deputy.

Of course, the Ruto presidency has been shored up by his alliance with former ODM leader Raila Odinga, whose close allies he recently appointed after reshuffling his Cabinet.