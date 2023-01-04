Ruto directive to revive food project is timely

The controversial Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme is back in the limelight following President William Ruto’s order to resume maize growing there. The scheme in the Tana River Delta had been touted as part of the answer to the perennial national food shortages only to come a cropper. The President now wants 370,000 acres under food crops, especially maize, within six months.

However, the mention of Galana Kulalu evokes in Kenyans bitter memories of the loss of Sh7 billion in an earlier venture. It spectacularly flopped despite the availability of expertise from Israel, renowned for its high-tech irrigation skills. The 1.7 million-acre agricultural project, the biggest in the coastal region, was abandoned after an Israeli company fell out with the previous government over a contractual disagreement.

The setback notwithstanding, there is a huge potential to develop a reliable source of food. The urgency for its revival is evident in the fact that more than four million Kenyans face starvation in the arid and semi-arid counties, which include Kilifi and Tana River, where this irrigation scheme is located.

In this new venture, the National Irrigation Board is expected to team up with other interested parties through a public-private partnership for a long-term food security project. It is for this reason that the President has cancelled the planned subdivision of the farm into smaller plots to settle the landless.

Under pressure to implement its election pledges, where food security ranks high, this should be an opportunity to avert starvation. But there is a lot to do to realise that. Only about 103 bags of maize were harvested in the first phase of the model farm, in which 5,000 acres were put under the crop.

Kenyans will, no doubt, be watching keenly, as once beaten, twice shy. The President’s directive should be strictly enforced to enable efficient management and keep out people with sticky fingers. Agriculture, a major source of income for most Kenyans, is too important to be left to speculators and crooks.