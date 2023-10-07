Ruto assurance that all merit national cake vital

President William Ruto’s emphatic statement that every Kenyan deserves development irrespective of whoever he or she voted for should put an end to the controversy.

The architect was Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who quite early in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, stated that only those who voted for the ruling coalition would be rewarded.

He has come under criticism for likening the country to a limited company, whose dividends are paid out only to the shareholders, in this case, the people who voted for President Ruto and his team.

He also declared that those who overwhelmingly supported the President deserve a bigger share of the national cake. However, the President has finally clarified that nothing could be farther from the truth.

Speaking during a tour of the Nyanza region, which overwhelmingly voted for his opponent, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga, President Ruto put it in black and white that all Kenyans deserve an equal share of the national cake.

The President declared that no region will be discriminated against based on the voting patterns in last year’s General Election.

People in all the regions deserve to benefit from their taxes and other national resources. Without naming names, the President said that “it’s primitive and backward for anybody to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted”.

This assurance should now put this matter to rest. The issue of party membership and affiliation is part of the freedom of association guaranteed by the Constitution. After the people have cast their ballots and the verdict is in, the government that is elected must serve all of them equally.

After all, the administration uses taxes and other national resources to fund development programmes and the Constitution also guarantees the equal rights of all Kenyans irrespective of their place of origin, creed, colour, and, of course, political affiliation.