Run clubs professionally

Because of the far-reaching implications they attract from international sporting bodies, breach of contractual obligations has become one of the biggest threats to the financial stability of local clubs.

This week, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia were again in the news as the world football governing body Fifa banned the club from signing new players after the club reportedly defaulted on paying its former goalkeeper Adama Keita Sh4.3 million for wrongful dismissal.

The ex-Mali international, who joined Gor in August, 2021 on a two-year contract, was released in July 2022.

Traore had sought Fifa’s intervention in the matter two months after leaving Gor. And in November 2022, Fifa awarded him Sh4.3m in compensation, plus a five per cent interest on salary owed to him for unfair dismissal. He had been on a salary of Sh150,000 per month at Gor.

The club, which had paid part of the award to Keita, was given 45 days to clear the balance or face a ban. Gor paid the money within the deadline, but failed to notify Keita, upon which the Malian sought Fifa’s help again.

Although Gor proved to Fifa that it had complied with the order, effectively averting a ban on player transfer, the incident exposed the casual manner in which Kenyan clubs run their affairs.

Last July, Gor were locked out the 2023/2024 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League due to debts owed to Congolese forward Sando Yangay, Keita, and Burundian attacker Jules Ulimwengu.

At the time, Fifa also fined AFC Leopards Sh20 million, and banned the club from signing new players after it reneged on its contract with Belgian coach Patrick Aussems.