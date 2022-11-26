Rulings on federations welcome 

There is new hope after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and world swimming governing body, FINA, issued directives that could see the two agencies lift their bans on Kenya.

BWF moved into action after badminton players petitioned the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) as one of their own, Saumya Gupta, was barred from competing in some international tournaments in October.

BWF suspended Kenya indefinitely in March last year until warring parties at Badminton Kenya are able to organise fair and transparent elections in line with BWF requirements.

Badminton Kenya became the second federation in the country to be suspended by a global sports organisation after the Swimming Federation of Kenya (KSF) in 2020 over leadership wrangles.

With no end in sight for wrangles in swimming, FINA stepped in to form a three-man Stabilisation Committee headed by South Africa’s Jace Naidoo to run activities in the country and help KSF prepare for fresh elections.

The committee, which also has NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku and Moses Benon Mwase from Uganda, has laid the groundwork for fresh elections.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund has mandated NOC-K to lead the charge in bringing reforms at Badminton Kenya to lay the ground for fresh elections and return Kenya to the global fold.

A committee of eight people will be formed to put things in order at Badminton Kenya within three months.

At this point, we wish to commend NOC-K for their efforts that have seen some positive response from BWF and FINA against the backdrop of the suffering swimmers and badminton players who can’t compete internationally.

Gupta’s case amplifies what Kenyan sportsmen and women from the banned federations are going through without proper competitions and leagues in the country.

Badminton Kenya’s warring factions should know that it is the players who will continue losing as a result of selfish interests.