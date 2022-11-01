Ruling on forests great

The Environment and Land Court has declared illegal a move by the Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Forest Service Board to lift a moratorium on logging activities in public and community forests.

The ruling affirmed the extension of a pause in tree logging and sale of forest materials that was issued by the Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary in November 2018 to allow for reassessment of the country’s forest cover.

Justice Edward Wabwoto also issued conservatory orders against implementation of two public notices for four tenders for the sale of forest materials. The court found that the tenders should not be undertaken unless and until an environmental impact assessment is undertaken and approved in line with the provisions of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act and other regulations.

The ruling is quite timely, coming at a time when the world is being ravaged by natural disasters linked to climate change. Allowing unfettered logging of trees would have sent the wrong signals about Kenya’s commitment to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

10 per cent forest cover

The country is also yet to reach the constitutional target of 10 per cent forest cover. Our national focus should, therefore, be on planting more trees, in the spirit of the Paris Agreement and the COP27, which Africa is scheduled to host in Egypt next week.

At the global conference, the world is expected to reiterate calls for the industrialised countries to show more commitment to climate action by providing resources for mitigation of climate-related disasters. African countries must show commitment to this global agenda.

They have been rightly complaining that they bear the brunt of the industrial excesses of the world’s richest nations. They would lose the moral authority to demand action from the west if they don’t practise what they preach.