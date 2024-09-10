Ruling gives us chance to scrutinise JKIA deal

The government’s decision to cede the management of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to an Indian firm is a controversial move. The awarding of the contract to Adani Airport Holdings Limited has been met with vigorous opposition.

The government had to clarify that the JKIA, a key strategic national asset, has not been sold.

President William Ruto has explained that the government saw the need to revamp and expand the airport to remain the regional flights hub. Rwanda has, for instance, put up a magnificent new airport, heralding rising competition.

The only problem is the secrecy around such government deals. There is no evidence that public participation, which is a constitutional requirement, was conducted to involve Kenyans in making the decision to let the Indian firm run the country’s key asset for 30 years.

The secrecy over Adani is not any different from the Chinese Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) deal, whose finer details are yet to be revealed, so many years later.

Accountability and transparency

A High Court decision to temporarily suspend the plan to lease the JKIA to the Indian conglomerate should provide an opportunity to scrutinise the Adani arrangement.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) have challenged the deal, arguing that JKIA is a strategic and profitable national asset. They see the deal as a violation of the principles of accountability and transparency.

Was due diligence conducted by the officials who sanctioned this deal?

According to the pact, the Indian firm is expected to upgrade the airport by building a second runway and a new passenger terminal under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract. But the litigants are convinced the country can still raise the Sh238 billion required to expand the airport without leasing it for three decades.

The jobs of Kenya Airports Authority employees are also threatened. The litigants and other Kenyans should join hands and use this opportunity to convince the court to rule in the country’s favour.