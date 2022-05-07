Ruling against governors good for anti-graft war

The High Court ruling that governors can face criminal and civil cases while in office is a major triumph for justice. The Council of Governors had sought to shield holders of that key office from prosecution should they break the law.

While the President is exempt from prosecution while in office, the same should not apply to the 47 governors. After all, the President is not just the Head of State, but is also a symbol of national sovereignty. The holder of the highest office in the land must exhibit exemplary conduct and should never indulge in criminal conduct.

Putting a sitting President on trial could have serious repercussions, and hence the justification for the immunity accorded to the holder of the office. The same cannot be said of governors, some of whom have since the establishment of the office engaged in conduct that is beneath their status.

Holders of other key public offices, including MPs and senior civil servants, are not exempted from prosecution while in office. Indeed, the requirement that governors charged with corruption stay away from their offices until they are cleared has boosted the fight against the scourge. If allowed to go to their offices, they could interfere with or even destroy evidence against them.

Before this rule came into force, governors charged with crimes had unfettered access to their offices and some of the cases took much longer to conclude. The Supreme Court also ruled that being denied access does not amount to removal from office.

Six governors have so far been barred from accessing their offices after they were charged with criminal offences related to corruption and other economic offences since 2018. This rule also applies to all public officers charged with criminal offences.