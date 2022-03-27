Rugby trio deserves bans

Lengthy suspensions handed out to three Kenya Rugby Union Championship team Shamas Rugby Foundation players last week for beating up a referee during a match should send a strong message to would-be perpetrators that hooliganism will attract heavy punishment.

On Friday, KRU Judicial Panel found Kangethe brothers Joseph and James and their team mate Julian Ouma guilty of assaulting Said Kenya during a Kenya Rugby Union Championship play-off semi-final match against Catholic University of Eastern Africa (Cuea) Monks at RFUEA grounds in Nairobi on March 19. The Monks eventually won the high-stakes ill-tempered match 9-5 and qualified for promotion to the top-tier Kenya Cup League.

For assaulting the match referee over claims of poor officiating, Joseph was banned for six years, James five years and six months and Ouma three years.

We condemn the action by the three players because a case of hooliganism anywhere is a threat to sports in general. The punishment meted out to the grossly indisciplined trio should serve as a reminder that hooliganism has no place in rugby, or any sport, no matter the reason.

Like other sports, rugby has rules which players should abide by and seeks to promote values in the society such as team work, respect for others, self-discipline and sportsmanship.

Rugby also has dispute resolution mechanisms which players and teams that feel aggrieved can pursue for justice. Sadly, the three players chose to chase the match referee down the length of the pitch while raining blows on him.