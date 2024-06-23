Rugby preparations wanting

The poor preparation that the Kenya Under-20 rugby team, Chipu, has been subjected to days to the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy that starts next week in Scotland, is a recipe for failure.

It is unfortunate that Kenya Rugby Union and the Sports ministry could not give the team the best preparation possible as it seeks to gain promotion to the prestigious World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

The team leaves on Thursday for Edinburgh, where it will play highly-ranked Uruguay, the Netherlands, and the United States of America in Pool “B” of the tournament that will run from July 2 to 17. Home team Scotland will take on Japan, Samoa and Hong Kong China in Pool “A.”

KRU had recommended training camps for the team locally, and in South Africa, facilitated by the Sports ministry. However, that did not materialise even after KRU submitted a budget of Sh46 million to the Sports ministry to fund the team’s preparations. What followed is that the team trained over nine days; from June 3 to 7, and later from June 12 to 15.

It’s unthinkable that the country expects the team to match the best in the world after training for just a few days.

Both KRU and the Sports ministry are at fault here. Whereas KRU has not marketed the team well enough to attract partners and sponsors to lend a hand in such training ventures, the Sports ministry has abdicated its responsibility of funding national team preparations for global championships.

Failure to adequately prepare the team for the championship is out of tune with KRU and the Sports ministry’s proclamations of championing talent development.

It is a mockery of the hard work the players invested in the qualification stage when they beat highly-ranked Zimbabwe in April to win Africa Under-20 Cup and qualify for the global tournament. It’s shameful that the team relied on goodwill from well-wishers, who raised funds to make the trip a reality. It raises major questions about the commitment by the federation and the Sports ministry, given that the Under-20 squad is a feeder for the senior national teams.