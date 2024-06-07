Rugby needs support

Kenya’s return to the World Rugby Sevens Series as one of the 12 core teams is testament to the immense rugby talent available locally.

That Kenya won World Rugby Sevens Series play-offs in Madrid on Sunday to earn promotion back to the top-tier competition after a season out speaks to the potential the country has in the shorter and longer versions of the game.

Kenya Sevens exhibited great resilience to win 33-12 against Germany, who had previously beaten them twice, and qualify for promotion to 2024/2025 World Rugby Sevens Series along with the United States of America, Spain and Uruguay.

Kenya had dropped down to the second-tier World Challenger Series after the 2022/2023 season, in which the team finished 15th overall.

Kenya’s promotion now means core teams from the World Rugby Sevens Series will tour the country to play in the Safari Sevens tournament, offering the much-needed high-quality opposition for local players.

More competitive series

But as we celebrate Kenya’s return to the top series after a season out in the cold, Kenyan coaches must realise that the World Rugby Sevens Series terrain has become more competitive and unforgiving.

World Rugby has reduced the number of competing teams to 12 from 16 starting last season.

Kenya will need to work hard to finish among the top eight out of 16 teams to guarantee their continued stay in the series.

Teams ranked between number nine and 12 will drop down to the play-offs at the end of the season.

Given that the team will also compete at the Olympic Games, Kenyan coaches have their work cut out for them.