Rot in police service calls for decisive action

A new report has just confirmed what almost everybody knows, which is the reality that the National Police Service is rotten from the bottom to the top. A really shameful revelation is that police bribes are shared along the chain of command in the service.

Bribery and extortion are synonymous especially with the Traffic Police Department, whose officers are daily on the roads, not necessarily to enforce rules and regulations to enhance safety, but to collect bribes at the roadblocks that are actually open-air ‘ATMs’.

In July 2022, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission announced it had seized assets worth Sh27 million belonging to a former senior traffic police officer. He was just one of the many who are believed to have fraudulently accumulated cash and property through their illicit operations disguised as policing.

The report by a task force led by former Chief Justice David Maraga has revealed how lucrative the traffic police unit really is. Bribes collected by junior officers at roadblocks are passed on to their seniors who sanction the extortion.

Rampant corruption

Failure to take action against officers implicated in corruption lends credence to claims that their bosses are deeply involved in it.

The Maraga team has recommended the disbanding of the current traffic department and the establishment of a new one. It has warned that failure to reform the traffic department will contribute to rising deaths on the roads, drugs and weapons smuggling.

Corruption, nepotism, tribalism and favouritism are rampant in the recruitment into the service, with bribes of up to Sh600,000 for each slot. The solution is to entirely automate the recruitment.

Those who enter the NPS through political influence or any other backdoor sustain their place by remaining loyal to those who enabled them to get in. Political influence also plays a role in promotions and transfers.