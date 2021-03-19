Roll up your sleeves, Madam President

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Samia Suluhu's swearing-in marks a milestone, as it guarantees smooth transition.
  • Importantly, Ms Hassan’s ascendancy is a major boost for women empowerment.

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took over the reins of power yesterday, made a solemn pledge to respect the rule of law and promote transparency and honesty in the public service.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.