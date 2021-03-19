Roll up your sleeves, Madam President

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took over the reins of power yesterday, made a solemn pledge to respect the rule of law and promote transparency and honesty in the public service.

This is vital for a country that requires social re-engineering. Her swearing-in marks a milestone, as it guarantees smooth transition after the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Ms Hassan’s ascendancy to the presidency is pivotal in deepening democracy, demonstrating that our countries have matured and are ready for peaceful changeover. Importantly, it is a major boost for women empowerment, indicating that times have changed and that gender no longer matters; what does is ability.

But President Hassan has gargantuan task ahead. She has to remodel Tanzania’s sociopolitical and economic course. Her predecessor started off very well in 2015 with a raft of reforms. He set out vigorously to fight corruption, eliminate wastage of resources, and rout incompetence and lethargy in the public service.

Reverse draconian rules

For a period, President Magufuli scored highly on financial prudence and transparent governance, becoming a darling of even of international lenders. He was feted for boldness in pushing through what he believed in.

But that proved to be the Achilles’ heels. Tanzania descended into repression with a crackdown on individuals, opposition leaders, civil society and human-rights activists who challenged the administration’s excesses. Chasm and suspicion emerged among neighbouring countries.