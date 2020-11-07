Robust debate will enrich BBI proposals

The disquiet over the Building Bridges Initiative report should trigger a moment of reflection for its principal proponents, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Their hard stance on locking out seemingly valid revisions on the document is counter-intuitive. Nobody has a monopoly of ideas and in a democracy, free speech, which includes the right to differ, is guaranteed.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga should listen to the alternative views. They cannot purport to pursue national unity through the BBI, an offshoot their ‘handshake’, when they are unreceptive to opposing viewpoints.

We are revisiting this matter because there are crucial issues that need to be looked at. Proposals on the role of the Senate, legislative representation and particularly nominations for special interest groups, the independence of the Judiciary and the police service, among others, are imperfect and require robust debate and possible review.

They cannot be ratified as conceived because they risk clawing back gains made in the current Constitution. Constitutional amendments should deepen democracy and create more opportunities for citizens’ empowerment. Anything that reverses that is unacceptable.

The BBI task force painstakingly traversed the country to gather views from the public. They spent time analysing, distilling and concretising the views into the proposals and legislative bills they submitted to the principals.

However, that does not mean the issues cannot be debated and refined. After asking Kenyans to read and acquaint themselves with the BBI report, it is only fair to allow them to suggest changes before the proposed referendum.