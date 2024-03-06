Rise in travel costs after Ruto’s ban a big shame

When there was public outcry over his own travels and those of other government officials, President William Ruto announced he would reduce them.

He also banned unnecessary travel by public officials. Ironically, the expenditure almost doubled.

A circular by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to cabinet and principal secretaries to that effect seems to have been ignored.

The October 2, 2023 circular directed the National Treasury to halve local and foreign travel budgets, banned non-essential foreign visits and limited delegation sizes.

But the state travel budget doubled in the three months after the ban, which was meant to curb wastage by globe-trotting officials. In the first 10 months of his administration, the travel expenditure by ministries, departments and agencies was Sh20.37 billion. Some critics made fun of his frequent travels.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o’s report shows a spike in travel spend within October to December last year.

Non-essential travel

Then, the national government spent Sh7 billion on local and foreign travel, a huge increase from Sh4.33 billion in the three months to September.

In the first six months of the 2023/2024 Financial Year, travel costs amounted to Sh11.38 billion, compared to Sh8.11 billion in a similar period in the previous year.

The officials, who include governors and clerks of Parliament and the county assemblies, simply ignored the directive on the suspension of non-essential travel.

The ban included the so-called benchmarking, study visits, exhibitions, conferences and exhibitions. These often gobble up public funds with no indication of any value derived from them by the taxpayers.

Public officials are notorious for what is referred to as the ‘per diem industry’, where they initiate travel to earn allowances with individual financial gain and pleasure the only benefit.

To add salt to injury, MPs have also increased their budget at a time when the economy is in dire straits and the majority of ordinary Kenyans in financial distress. It’s a crying shame.