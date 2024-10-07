Right step on public jobs

There’s an interesting development on public appointments that makes a lot of sense and should, therefore, be encouraged. It is only fair that people agree to take up such jobs and make valuable contributions.

Sadly, these government jobs are often used to reward sycophants, cronies or other well-connected people. As a result, those who really deserve them are locked out and yet they could have made a difference in those portfolios.

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka has declined to take up an appointment by President William Ruto to head a government agency. His decision has stunned many, as Dr Munyaka is a known ally of the President.

He has, however, rejected the offer to chair the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre board of management. And with tongues wagging over the apparent snub of the President, the former MP has explained his reason for rejecting it.

It is a manifestation of his displeasure over the squabbling in the Kenya Kwanza administration. He is particularly upset about the feud between the President and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing an impeachment motion in Parliament. The former MP is concerned about “the current political climate that threatens the realisation of the government’s economic transformation agenda”.

Another tricky issue is the manner of appointment. The former Machakos Town MP only learnt about his appointment through a Kenya Gazette notice. This awkward moment could, perhaps, have been avoided had he been consulted to find out if he was agreeable.