Right MCA nominations

County assemblies are a vital forum through which grassroots leadership can be enhanced. This is why the members, both elected and nominated, should be are familiar with the aspirations, dreams and challenges of those devolved units.

While it is the duty and obligation of voters to elect people, who are likely to serve their interests, the nomination slots provide an avenue through which community special interests can be catered for. The parties making the nominations should pick only those who will promote the people's agenda in the counties.

The nominations should, therefore, be based on what beneficiaries of the positions are likely to contribute to those local parliaments. We fully agree with the Senate committee that supported a call to have nominated MCAs selected from registered voters or residents of those counties.

A petitioner wants electoral laws amended to enable this. The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee concurs that Section 34A of the Elections Act 2011 be amended to require that for one to be nominated, one must be a registered voter in that county and demonstrate profound interest in its affairs.

The candidate should show capacity to fully serve in a county. While the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan’s right to vote and also vie for election, nominating someone who is not interested in a particular county could turn out to be a waste of time and resources.

The proposal that nominated MCAs must hail from host counties makes plenty of sense. They should be people who ideally live in those places and are, therefore, conversant with local aspirations and challenges. There is absolutely no reason why, for instance, someone who lives in Mombasa and is only concerned about issues affecting the coastal city should be nominated as an MCA in Siaya. It smacks of cronyism.