Rid public sector of rot

People entrusted with management of public enterprises, resources and assets must strive to perform their duties efficiently to add value.

Those who fail to do so should not be spared even a day to continue incurring losses; which, sadly, is the norm in the public sector, thanks to the rampant corruption. Inefficient managers often remain at the helm for too long, causing untold wastage.

The swift changes at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), where the acting managing director officer has been removed, are a step in the right direction. Keeping in sensitive positions people who end up making silly management decisions amounts to the government shooting itself in the foot.

Acting MD Samuel Maina has been axed over a costly blunder, in which he reportedly committed the national broadcaster to a Sh769.5 billion arbitration payment in a 13-year dispute. He was accused of signing off the hefty payment with the London Court of Arbitration without involving the ministry, the National Treasury and the Office of the Attorney-General and Department of Justice.

The dispute arose following the termination of a joint venture between KBC and the Dubai-based Channel 2 Group, which filed a case in the London court seeking arbitration. The government had reportedly been considering a Sh5 billion offer and not the $5 billion that the acting MD is said to have sanctioned. This is a case that smacks of ineptitude and poor judgment. It is a violation of the good governance and efficient management of public finance that is absolutely essential.